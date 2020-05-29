UFC's Mackenzie Dern: 'I Don't Regret Coming Back' 4 Months After Giving Birth

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Mackenzie Dern poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Westin Tampa Waterside on October 11, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern said she doesn't regret returning to the Octagon in October just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Moa.

Dern told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday she doesn't believe her return, a unanimous-decision loss to Amanda Ribas, came too soon.

"No, definitely not," she said. "I felt good for the fight. I was prepared. I lost, but ya know I don't think it was because it was too soon. I think Amanda was just better than me that night and she came out with the win and I came out with the loss and that's it. I don't regret coming back at that time."

                 

