UFC's Mackenzie Dern: 'I Don't Regret Coming Back' 4 Months After Giving Birth

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern said she doesn't regret returning to the Octagon in October just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Moa.

Dern told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday she doesn't believe her return, a unanimous-decision loss to Amanda Ribas, came too soon.

"No, definitely not," she said. "I felt good for the fight. I was prepared. I lost, but ya know I don't think it was because it was too soon. I think Amanda was just better than me that night and she came out with the win and I came out with the loss and that's it. I don't regret coming back at that time."

