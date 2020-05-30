Assessing Transfer Rumours on Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Jorginho, Sergino Dest

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The football world is slowly beginning to return to normal. Bundesliga is back, and soon La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League will resume, too.

We don't have exact dates for the transfer window yet, but it is expected that as soon as each domestic season ends, deals in each country can once again click into gear.

There has been doubt cast from some figures in the game over whether we will see big transfers take place. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the game means every single club has a different financial plan from just a couple of months ago.

But Bleacher Report sources are suggesting that even in these testing times, some of the game's major clubs will still look to make their mark.

We strive to deliver the latest news on projected deals, and here, we break down some big talking points around four of the game's top names.

Jadon Sancho to Man United

In a B/R AMA in April, I predicted Sancho would become the most high-profile transfer of summer 2020, and there is still reason to stand by that as sources close to the player seem pretty convinced that will still be the case.

Manchester United remain interested in signing Sancho and will aim to negotiate a fee with Borussia Dortmund for a deal in the next window.

His valuation is €120 million, and while there is an acceptance from Dortmund that the market is going to be different, they are not yet willing to bring down the asking price.

One of the reasons they are not changing their stance is a belief that United have a clear run at the player right now but would not have that same opportunity in a year's time.

Dortmund are willing to improve Sancho's contract with a promise to let him leave next summer, and they are hinting to the player that he will have more club options to choose from if he waits.

We will have to see whether United really do buckle and make an offer upwards of €100 million, which would lead the player to become their record signing.

But they have just taken out a loan for £140 million, with suggestions that could be used to secure significant signings.

Timo Werner to Liverpool

Liverpool have been targeted as Werner's No. 1 destination for the summer, as the player feels it is the perfect environment to progress.

He has plenty of interest from around Europe, but the Jurgen Klopp-factor is a major lure. B/R understands Werner has already turned down the opportunity to join Bayern Munich in order to focus on his ultimate move.

The problem in fulfilling his dream switch to the Premier League so far has been that Liverpool are not willing to meet RB Leipzig's release figure of €60 million.

His clause drops by around €20 million the following year, and it might yet prove that Liverpool wait to sign him—just as they waited in the past for top targets such as Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita.

If Werner does not sign, then Liverpool are not expected to make any transfers that involve significant sums of money.

However, they would still look to find a way to back up their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

B/R understands that Ousmane Dembele could yet come into the picture as an alternative option for the next window.

A loan signing, with a view to a permanent deal, could suit both parties. Klopp is an admirer of the player, and Barcelona are looking to offload him.

If Dembele signs for a year while they wait on Werner, it could work ideally for Liverpool.

Jorginho to Juventus

Jorginho is being linked to Juve and another link-up with boss Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea's stance on this is that they don't want Jorginho to leave. Frank Lampard really likes the role he plays in the Chelsea team and views him as an important part of the side he is building. He could even be the club's next captain.

The issue for them is that Jorginho has had his head turned by Juve's interest.

He has enjoyed the challenge at Chelsea but was upset by criticism he received from his own supporters during the first season in English football and has not forgotten how quick some sections of the crowd were to turn on him.

A return to Italy and a move to Juve would give him a more comfortable life and could lead to a better chance of winning the highest honours.

There have been reports that Miralem Pjanic could even move to Chelsea as part of a transfer deal, but B/R sources in Italy say that should be viewed as extremely unlikely at this stage.

Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are prioritising two moves this summer: They want Leroy Sane in attack and also a new right-back. For the latter, sources told B/R Dest is their prime target.

Dest, 19, has emerged as one of Ajax's top assets over the past year, and the possibility of a switch to Germany is something his camp are taking seriously.

Sources have previously indicated that Barcelona would be the dream move for Dest. They are interested, but right now they do not have the capacity to make a move because of cash-flow issues.

It leaves Bayern in the driving seat to strike a deal, but Ajax hope to hold them off until 2021, as they feel more of an obligation to let Donny van de Beek, Nicolas Tagliafico and Andre Onana leave this year. The prospect of losing both full-backs and their goalkeeper is not something they particularly want to contemplate.

Bayern are expected to test their resolve, though. So if Dest is to get a move, expect an offer in the region of €25 million to be necessary.