2020 NBA 2K League Results: Grizz Gaming, Kings Guard Earn Week 4 Sweeps

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Blowouts, big comebacks and huge scoring performances—Thursday night at the NBA2K League had a little bit of everything.

Below, we'll review all of the scores and key moments from another fun night of online basketball.

Scores

Gen.G Tigers def. Bucks Gaming: 69-79, 98-63, 85-64

Grizz Gaming def. Lakers Gaming: 67-60, 103-56

Kings Guard def. Jazz Gaming: 77-30, 62-60

Recap

The Gen.G Tigers fell down a game to Bucks Gaming. And then they dominated the next two games.

Shifty Kaii was the story, scoring 53 points in Game 2 and posting 41 points and 13 assists in Game 3. Not surprisingly, he also had some of the top highlights on the evening.

The win moved Gen.G to 3-3 on the season, while Bucks Gaming fell to 2-4.

Grizz Gaming picked up its first win of the season, meanwhile, knocking off Lakers Gaming behind Vandi (29 points in Game 1, 31 points in Game 2) and JRod (31 points in Game 2).

Lakers Gaming is still without a win, meanwhile, falling to 0-7 on the year.

The final matchup was a roller-coaster ride, with Kings Guard annihilating Jazz Gaming in the first game before a much closer, Game 2 comeback.

Dat Boy Shotz had the game-winning bucket, slamming home for the victory with just three seconds remaining.

The win moved Kings Guard to 4-2 on the season, while the Jazz dropped to 1-1.

As for Heat Check Gaming vs. 76ers Gaming, that matchup was postponed because of technical difficulties.