Report: 75% of NBA GMs Prefer Play-in Tournament over World Cup-Style Format

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver speaks to the media at a press conference during NBA All-Star Saturday Night Presented by State Farm as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The vast majority of NBA general managers reportedly favor a "playoffs-plus" format featuring a play-in tournament by teams near the bottom of the postseason picture instead of a World Cup-style group stage.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, approximately 75 percent of general managers voted for the play-in tournament when asked to choose between the two in a survey delivered to teams last week.

O'Connor noted Commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with the general managers Thursday to discuss the results of the survey.

"There was zero commitment to any one plan," one general manager said. "But it was a call to gather more information."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

