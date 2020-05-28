Report: 75% of NBA GMs Prefer Play-in Tournament over World Cup-Style Format

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The vast majority of NBA general managers reportedly favor a "playoffs-plus" format featuring a play-in tournament by teams near the bottom of the postseason picture instead of a World Cup-style group stage.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, approximately 75 percent of general managers voted for the play-in tournament when asked to choose between the two in a survey delivered to teams last week.

O'Connor noted Commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with the general managers Thursday to discuss the results of the survey.

"There was zero commitment to any one plan," one general manager said. "But it was a call to gather more information."

