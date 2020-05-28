NBA Rumors: Board of Governors Discussing Moving Free Agency Ahead of 2020 Draft

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

When the NBA Board of Governors convene for a conference call Friday, the dates for free agency and the draft are expected to become critical discussion points.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the league will look at moving the start of free agency ahead of the draft. Traditionally, free agency has not opened until after the draft concludes.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, while free agency is set to open June 30. Both will be postponed, per Pompey, as the league continues to look for ways to resume the 2019-20 season this summer.

