NBA Rumors: Board of Governors Discussing Moving Free Agency Ahead of 2020 Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 29, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the New Orleans Pelicans' selection of Duke's Zion Williamson with the first pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

When the NBA Board of Governors convene for a conference call Friday, the dates for free agency and the draft are expected to become critical discussion points. 

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the league will look at moving the start of free agency ahead of the draft. Traditionally, free agency has not opened until after the draft concludes. 

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, while free agency is set to open June 30. Both will be postponed, per Pompey, as the league continues to look for ways to resume the 2019-20 season this summer. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dame Calls Out Former NFL QB

    Lillard tells Dan Orlovsky 'Mf watch yo mouth' after he said Dame came off as 'entitled' for comments on not playing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Calls Out Former NFL QB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Riskiest NBA Draft Prospects 👀

    Our draft expert @Jonwass picks five top prospects that teams in the lottery may want to avoid ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Riskiest NBA Draft Prospects 👀

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    @EricPincus' Master Plan to Reopen NBA

    ✅ Re-seed conferences ✅ Prevent tanking ✅ Crown a champ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @EricPincus' Master Plan to Reopen NBA

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Mistake

    @GregSwartz goes back and looks at every team's worst move in the last 20 years

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Mistake

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report