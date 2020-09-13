Demario Davis, Saints Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $27M Contract Extension

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Demario Davis will remain with the New Orleans Saints for the next few seasons after agreeing to a three-year, $27 million extension, according to Fox Sports' Erin Andrews and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Davis will receive nearly $18.4 million guaranteed.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most reliable players in the NFL, making 128 straight regular-season appearances since entering the league as a third-round pick in the 2012 draft.

He's averaged 110 tackles per year over the last seven seasons with the Saints, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, starting all but one game in this stretch.

While his consistency has kept him in starting lineups, Davis took his game to a new level in 2019 with 111 tackles, four sacks and one interception while contributing in all phases of the game. Pro Football Focus highlighted his overall impact last season:

Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed just a 75.8 quarterback rating on 72 targets in his direction while missing just five tackles all season.

It made him a defensive anchor for a team that went 13-3 on the season, tied for the best record in the NFC.

Davis was heading into the final year of his contract, but he's now under team control for multiple years as the Saints try to remain in title contention for an extended stretch. With talented players at other levels of the defense like Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans has several trustworthy options on that side of the ball.