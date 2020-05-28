Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Says He 'Definitely' Thinks He's Best WR in NFL

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

It's one thing to believe you're the best wide receiver in the league, it's another to have the stats to back it up.

DeAndre Hopkins believes he's in the latter group. The new member of the Arizona Cardinals told ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby Show he's only limited by the quarterbacks he's played with:

"I definitely think I'm the best. I know I'm the best. Mike's my boy. I love [Saints wide receiver] Michael [Thomas] ... but he knows if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be. [Falcons wide receiver] Julio Jones knows if I had Matt Ryan my whole career. That's my boy. I trained with Julio, too. He knows what these numbers would be.

"Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where, their whole career, they had a Pro Bowl quarterback — quarterback that they spent multiple seasons with. But I don't complain. I don't make excuses. I go out there and work."

Even without Brees or Ryan throwing to him, Hopkins has little trouble proving his credentials.

The 27-year-old has been named to three consecutive first-team All-Pro rosters and has been to the Pro Bowl four times in the last five years.

Since 2017, Hopkins has played 46 games, recording 315 receptions for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Now paired up with reigning Rookie of the Year in quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona, and a coach in Kliff Kingsbury who loves to throw the ball, Hopkins believes he has a chance at raising his game even higher.

"Going into this situation with a guy, a young quarterback, that I know is gonna be my quarterback for the future, is great," Hopkins said. "We're able to build a chemistry, and hopefully, I'm able to play more than three seasons with a quarterback. I don't think I've done that yet. So, I'm excited just to see how I'll be able to play with a consistent quarterback."

Making life a little easier for Hopkins is the fact he's hardly the only big-play threat in his position group. With Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in the fold, it'll be harder for defenses to key in on just one receiver.

Hopkins doesn't seem too worried about sharing targets, either. The wideout said his new teammates should help make life easier instead: "We have other great receivers out there, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and a lot of other guys out there, but I definitely see myself having one of my more productive seasons."