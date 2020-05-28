Dana White: Conor McGregor's Next UFC Fight Hasn't Been Discussed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The UFC has not held discussions regarding Conor McGregor's next fight, UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday.

White said:

"Conor and I have not talked about fighting. If you're Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who's next? I'm waiting for [heavyweight Daniel Cormier] to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he's going to respond to that.

"I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound [lightweight] division. See what plays out."

