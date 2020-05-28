Dana White: Conor McGregor's Next UFC Fight Hasn't Been Discussed

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: UFC president Dana White talks to Conor McGregor of Ireland after a post-fight incident following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The UFC has not held discussions regarding Conor McGregor's next fight, UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday.

White said: 

"Conor and I have not talked about fighting. If you're Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who's next? I'm waiting for [heavyweight Daniel Cormier] to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he's going to respond to that.

"I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound [lightweight] division. See what plays out."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

