49ers News: Trent Williams Agrees to Restructure Final Year of Contract

Offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed to restructure his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, he told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in an interview set to be released next week:

Rapoport reported the veteran will still make close to the $12.5 million he was owed for the final year of his contract, but he will get more money upfront than originally planned. This could help the 31-year-old after he made no money last season while holding out with the Washington Redskins.

The 49ers acquired Williams in an April trade, sending a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to Washington to complete the deal.

