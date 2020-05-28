2020 John Deere Classic Canceled Because of Coronavirus Restrictions in Illinois

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

John Deere Classic tournament director Clair Peterson confirmed Thursday this year's event, which was scheduled for July 9-12, has been canceled and removed from the 2020 PGA Tour schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel provided the update. ESPN's Bob Harig first reported the event would be canceled because Illinois' restrictions on gatherings over 50 people will still be in place in July.

PGA Tour play is set to resume June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Play has been halted since mid-March because of the pandemic.

The John Deere Classic would have been the fifth event on the revised schedule.

The PGA Tour is aiming to fill the void on its schedule, potentially with a tournament at TPC Sawgrass, per Harig.

Dylan Frittelli was the John Deere Classic's defending champion. He posted a 21-under to win the 2019 edition by two strokes over Russell Henley. It was his first Tour triumph after scoring two victories on the European Tour in 2017.

D.A. Weibring and Steve Stricker share the record with three John Deere Classic wins apiece.