Patrick Peterson Says He, Cardinals Haven't Held Contract Talks Ahead of Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 22: Defensive back Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals covers wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Cardinals won 27-13. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said he and the team have not had long-term contract discussions despite him being in the last year of his deal in 2020.

"I feel I have a lot to prove," Peterson said, per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Peterson, who turns 30 in July, has spent his first nine NFL seasons in Arizona. He's coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign that saw him miss six games following a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

When Peterson was on the field, he failed to perform at his typical Pro Bowl caliber. He recorded 53 tackles and two interceptions with seven passes defensed, drawing a mediocre 68.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. It marked the first time in Peterson's career he failed to make the Pro Bowl.

The Cardinals owe Peterson a $12.1 million base salary in 2020. That number is lower than what he would receive on a long-term contract, given his history of stellar play, so it's not much of a surprise to see them be willing to ride out his deal.

Peterson's heading into his 10th NFL season, so it's likely the team wants to be cautious about making any long-term commitment—especially after a frustrating 2019. If Peterson returns to his previous form, odds are the Cardinals will use the franchise tag and look to negotiate a new deal with him next offseason.

If Peterson struggles again, his dream to spend his career with one team might come to an end. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Kaepernick on George Floyd Protests:

    'We Have the Right to Fight Back'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kaepernick on George Floyd Protests:

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Touchdown Wire's top 11 CBs in man coverage

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Touchdown Wire's top 11 CBs in man coverage

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    NFL Rule Proposal Results

    ❌ 4th-and-15th proposal tabled ✅ Three players can return from IR 📲 More rule changes here (NFL Network)

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    NFL Rule Proposal Results

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles, Bucs Competing for RB Freeman

    Tampa Bay remains interested in free-agent RB but hasn’t offered a contract yet despite earlier report

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles, Bucs Competing for RB Freeman

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report