Patrick Peterson Says He, Cardinals Haven't Held Contract Talks Ahead of Season

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said he and the team have not had long-term contract discussions despite him being in the last year of his deal in 2020.

"I feel I have a lot to prove," Peterson said, per Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Peterson, who turns 30 in July, has spent his first nine NFL seasons in Arizona. He's coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign that saw him miss six games following a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

When Peterson was on the field, he failed to perform at his typical Pro Bowl caliber. He recorded 53 tackles and two interceptions with seven passes defensed, drawing a mediocre 68.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. It marked the first time in Peterson's career he failed to make the Pro Bowl.



The Cardinals owe Peterson a $12.1 million base salary in 2020. That number is lower than what he would receive on a long-term contract, given his history of stellar play, so it's not much of a surprise to see them be willing to ride out his deal.

Peterson's heading into his 10th NFL season, so it's likely the team wants to be cautious about making any long-term commitment—especially after a frustrating 2019. If Peterson returns to his previous form, odds are the Cardinals will use the franchise tag and look to negotiate a new deal with him next offseason.

If Peterson struggles again, his dream to spend his career with one team might come to an end.