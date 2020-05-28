WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil on George Floyd's Death: 'This S--t Is Frustrating'

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

WWE star Titus O'Neil offered his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"I'm literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears," O'Neil wrote in an Instagram post (warning: contains profanity). "As a black father this s--t is frustrating, hurtful, Scary etc, I've been able to teach my kids a lot about life but I'm not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with Type of s--t OVER AND OVER AGAIN."

A video of the arrest showed one officer with his knee on Floyd's neck, and him telling the officers he couldn't breathe. Ray Sanchez, Joe Sutton and Artemis Moshtaghian of CNN reported Floyd "appeared motionless, his eyes shut, his head against the pavement."

Floyd was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he died.

His death was similar to that of Eric Garner, who died after being placed into a chokehold by an officer from the New York Police Department. Garner, who was asthmatic, could be heard in a video of the incident saying he was unable to breathe.

Protests have arisen in Minneapolis as a result of Floyd's death, which isn't the first time social unrest grew over an officer-involved shooting in the state. Philando Castile was shot in a suburb of Saint Paul, Minnesota, during a routine traffic stop in 2016.