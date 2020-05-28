Kentucky Adds Notre Dame to 2020 CBB Schedule After Canceling Michigan Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 23: The Kentucky Wildcats logo on a pair of shorts during the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Wofford Terriers at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 23 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats filled an open spot on their 2020-21 basketball schedule by adding a home game against Notre Dame.  

Per an official announcement from the school, Kentucky and Notre Dame agreed to a three-year series with the first matchup at Rupp Arena on Dec. 12. The Fighting Irish will host Kentucky in 2022, with a neutral-site game between the two programs in 2021. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

