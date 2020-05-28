Kentucky Adds Notre Dame to 2020 CBB Schedule After Canceling Michigan Game

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats filled an open spot on their 2020-21 basketball schedule by adding a home game against Notre Dame.

Per an official announcement from the school, Kentucky and Notre Dame agreed to a three-year series with the first matchup at Rupp Arena on Dec. 12. The Fighting Irish will host Kentucky in 2022, with a neutral-site game between the two programs in 2021.

