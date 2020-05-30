Best Potential Swerves for Rey Mysterio Retirement Ceremony on WWE Raw

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE announced that a retirement ceremony will be held for Rey Mysterio on Monday's episode of Raw, but all signs point to it being a vehicle to further Mysterio's rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Rollins, who pushed Mysterio's eye into the corner of the steel steps a few weeks ago, was revealed as the host of Mysterio's ceremony. Given Rollins' involvement, there is little doubt that it will devolve into chaos with multiple Superstars getting involved.

While unpredictability is what makes the segment so intriguing, here are a few possible swerves that could play out on Monday night.

Dominick Helps Rey Fight Off Rollins and Co.

Mysterio tried to retire once before on WWE programming during his current run with the company, but his son Dominick prevented him from doing so.

It seems likely that Dominick will have some type of involvement with the retirement ceremony, and he has already shown that he is willing and able to get physical inside a WWE ring. Most notably, Dominick helped his father nearly beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

Dominick is training to become a wrestler, and if the ultimate goal is for him to be a WWE Superstar, then involving him in this segment and storyline makes sense on multiple levels.

An even bigger swerve would be to have Dominick join Rollins, and while that is something that could happen down the line, there is no reason to do it right away. Instead, Dominick should aid his father and convince him to keep fighting.

Aleister Black has also had some involvement in this angle since he was Mysterio's tag team partner when Rollins brutally assaulted him. That means Black could show up and help them clean house as well, leading to a potential six-man tag team match of Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory against Mysterio, Dominick and Black.

The rivalry between Mysterio and Rollins has become personal in a short period of time, and throwing Dominick into the mix can help further that and make it feel even more real to those watching at home.

Carrillo Joins Rollins' Group

On last week's episode of Raw, Rollins attempted to make an example of Humberto Carrillo after Murphy and Theory beat Carrillo and Black in a tag team match.

Rollins had Murphy and Theory hold Carrillo's eye in front of the steel steps and Rollins threatened to seriously injure him if Black attempted to intervene. Rollins then cut a promo and spared Carrillo before walking away.

Mysterio is Carrillo's idol, and he has been fighting against Rollins in an effort to gain retribution for the Lucha legend, but perhaps WWE could build up an angle where Carrillo begins to sympathize with Rollins and decides to join him.

Carrillo fits the profile of the Superstars who are already in Rollins' group. Murphy and Theory are supremely talented, young stars, but they struggled to gain traction before getting recruited by Rollins.

There is no doubt that Carrillo is in that same boat, as he seemingly has all the tools to be a big-time star. Despite that, Carrillo has scuffled in recent months and has lost the vast majority of the matches he has had.

Having Carrillo run down to presumably help Mysterio only to turn on him and join Rollins' group would not only be a major surprise, but also a great way to make Carrillo feel like a big deal for the first time in months.

Andrade Comes to Mysterio's Aid

It may be the most far-fetched scenario of those presented, but an Andrade face turn would raise some eyebrows and perhaps give him the type of momentum that he has been lacking recently.

Andrade and Mysterio previously did battle in a lengthy feud that saw Andrade beat Rey for the United States Championship. While their rivalry was bitter at the time, there is no doubt that there is a great deal of respect between them in real life.

Andrade dropped the U.S. title to Apollo Crews last week, and it is clear that tension is starting to mount between him, Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. The group already began crumbling a couple of weeks ago when they ousted Theory, who was then recruited by Rollins.

Since Theory is with Rollins, Andrade could conceivably have an issue with that group. Seeing Rollins, Murphy and Theory would then be the final straw for Andrade before breaking down and helping Mysterio.

Andrade is a great heel, especially with Vega by his side, but he also has the tools needed to be a beloved babyface, and aligning himself with Mysterio would help him get there quickly.

If the segment then branches off into a rivalry between Rollins and Andrade, then that could work wonders for the former U.S. champion and erase some of the hardships he has experienced in recent months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).