Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Wants to Fight Jake Paul in Boxing Match

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

New York Knicks' Nate Robinson reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 18, 2010, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Robinson led all scorers with 27 points as the Knicks defeated the Pistons 99-91. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson said he's tired of YouTube star Jake Paul using "bully" tactics to entice weaker opponents into boxing matches, so he's offering himself as true competition.

"I want all the smoke," Robinson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday. "I'm a top-tier athlete! I'm putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let's get it done. It's that simple."

If Paul accepts the offer, Robinson said he'll try to recruit a boxing superstar to provide his training, per TMZ.

"If I get trained with somebody like a [Mike] Tyson, [Floyd] Mayweather, [Terence] Crawford, [Vasyl] Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don't think he stands a chance," the 35-year-old Seattle native said.

Robinson, who referred to himself as "one of the greatest athletes on the planet," overcame being undersized at 5'9'' to become an impact player in the NBA, averaging 11 points over 618 games. He also displayed his athleticism en route to three Slam Dunk Contest titles.

He'd face both a size and experience disadvantage against the 6'1" Paul, who's scored victories over fellow YouTubers Deji and AnEsonGib inside the boxing ring.

