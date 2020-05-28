Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Apollo Crews, Henry Cejudo and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The wrestling rumor mill churned out more than a few interesting tidbits this week as both WWE and All Elite Wrestling prepare for the summer months, including a report on new United States champion Apollo Crews.

After enduring a long and arduous road on the main roster, is the super-athlete finally on his way to sustained success on Monday Night Raw and if so, what input did Vince McMahon have on the decision to reinvigorate the character?

We recently saw Henry Cejudo, former UFC bantamweight champion, pop up on AEW TV as a fan and accomplice to Mike Tyson. Is he potentially looking to follow suit with Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez by making the transition to the squared circle?

Find out the answer to those two questions and more with this recap of all things rumor and innuendo.