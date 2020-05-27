Video: Mike Tyson Teams with MMA Stars to Fight Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Chris Jericho got far more than he bargained for Wednesday when he called out former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite, as a brawl ensued with Tyson flanked by former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort, among others:

The rift between Jericho and Tyson stems back to 2010, when the then-WWE Superstar took a knockout punch from the ex-boxing star in the ring on Monday Night Raw:

The two were tag team partners and wrestling a match that night against Shawn Michaels, who was Tyson's former partner with the D-Generation X stable in 1998, when the boxer spent some time in the then-WWF.

But Tyson turned on Michaels, Triple H and Chyna and aligned with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, helping the Rattlesnake with the heavyweight title.

Twelve years later, Tyson and Michaels appeared ready to reignite their bad blood, but a plot twist in the form of Tyson's fist into Jericho's face occurred instead.

Jericho set the scene on Dynamite, saying he wanted Tyson's "head on a platter."

He didn't get that Wednesday, as Jericho and Tyson's crews battled to a draw in the midst of a sea of wrestlers and fighters, but this is clearly far from over.