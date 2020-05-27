NASCAR's Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series' Alsco Uniforms 500, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has been postponed to Thursday at 7 p.m. ET because of rain:

The postponement also affects an upcoming Xfinity race, per Jim Utter of Motorsport.com:

William Byron will be in the pole position when the postponed race begins, with Alex Bowman second. The race will run for 312 miles over 208 laps at the 1½-mile track.



Per weather.com on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, Thursday's weather currently calls for a 50 percent chance of precipitation and scattered thunderstorms.

The event will mark the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race since the organization returned to the track following a two-month pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.