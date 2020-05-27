Austin Rivers Recalls Hilarious Kyrie Irving Story from Deron Williams' Camp

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers has never been teammates to Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in the NBA, but the two crossed paths prior to hitting the professional ranks.

Rivers recounted a particularly memorable time at Deron Williams' skills academy on his UNINTERRUPTED Go Off podcast with guest Sam Cassell:

Rivers and others at that camp got a preview to what the rest of the world would soon associate with Irving. The 28-year-old attended Duke for the 2010-11 campaign before the Cleveland Cavaliers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

Irving clinched the Cavs' 93-89 Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals with a three-pointer at the 53-second mark:

Irving has since played for the Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets (2019-20).

Rivers followed Irving to Duke and starred as a freshman in 2011-12 before entering the 2012 draft where the then-New Orleans Hornets took him 10th overall. The 27-year-old has gone on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers (2015-18), where his father Doc Rivers is the head coach, Washington Wizards (2018-19) and Rockets (2018-present).