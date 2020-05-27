AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27May 28, 2020
- SCU vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
- Joey Janela and Private Party vs. Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks
- Hikaru Shida in Action
- Britt Baker updates us on her condition
- AEW champion Jon Moxley appears
At All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Cody made history by becoming the first TNT champion. Wednesday night on Dynamite, his first challenger was crowned in a high-stakes Battle Royal.
Who emerged victoriously from that match and immediately set their sights on dethroning The American Nightmare from his pedestal?
Also on the card:
What all went down in the wake of a critically acclaimed pay-per-view and how will it shape the weeks and months to come in the company?
Find out now with this recap of a May 27 episode highlighted by a special appearance from heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.
Broken Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela and Private Party
For the first time ever, The Young Bucks teamed with "Broken" Matt Hardy for a six-man tag team match against Joey Janela and Private Party. It was Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy who upset the Bucks and eliminated them from the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament late last year.
An aggressive Janela earned his team the early advantage with a Death Valley Driver onto the arena floor. As Nick Jackson fought back into the match, he inadvertently blasted The Butcher with a superkick, leading to a tag team brawl at ringside.
Nick shook off a hip injury and tagged Hardy into the fray. The action broke down, neither team earning a distinct advantage despite a frenetic pace and high-risk maneuvers. At one point, Quen soared over the rope with a plancha and appeared to injury his leg.
His partner indisposed at ringside and Janela disposed of, Kassidy fell prey to More Bang For Your Buck as the Bucks and Hardy picked up the hard-fought victory.
After the match, Hardy helped Quen to the locker room in a sign of sportsmanship. As he did, Butcher and Blade hopped in the ring and beat down Nick and Matt Jackson, pummeling the Bucks.
Arriving in a pickup, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made their debuts, fending off the imposing heels and engaging longtime social media rivals the Bucks in a staredown before leaving.
Result
Hardy and The Bucks defeated Private Party and Janela
Grade
A
Analysis
This was an action-packed opener that was not always pretty, particularly after Quen's unfortunate injury, but it was always energetic and fun.
The real meat of the segment, and thus as responsible for the grade as anything, was the arrival of FTR. The artists formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in WWE kicked ass and had the announcers buzzing as they came face-to-face with the Young Bucks.
The lack of a physical encounter between them will only help spark more interest and excitement for their eventual match, while creating intrigue as to what the new team's motivations really are.
A hell of a segment to kick things off and a newsworthy start to the Dynamite after Double or Nothing.
Jon Moxley Watches Brian Cage's AEW Debut
Just days after a grueling AEW World Heavyweight Championship defense against “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee, Jon Moxley joined the commentary team for an up close and personal look at his Fyter Fest opponent, Brian Cage.
The Casino Ladder Match winner attacked opponent Lee Johnson before the bell, turning him inside out with an uppercut, then obliterating him with a release German suplex. He finished the massive underdog with his Drill Claw finisher.
After the match, Taz took the microphone and expressed his respect for Moxley before warning him of the machine-like competitor he will step into the ring with at Fyter Fest. “Beat him if you can, survive if he lets you,” the ECW icon declared.
Result
Cage defeated Johnson
Grade
A
Analysis
Cage bowled over Johnson and looked every bit the unstoppable monster AEW wants him to be ahead of his match with Moxley. He tossed his smaller opponent around with reckless abandon and barely looked winded after doing so.
Taz as the spokesperson for Cage will do the newcomer wonders in that the Human Suplex Machine still has an aura about him, and a credibility, that cannot be denied. He is a badass in his own right so throwing his belief and support behind Cage means something.
The question now is whether AEW will pull the proverbial trigger on Cage at the expense of Moxley, who has been one of the faces of the company for the entirety of its existence.
Britt Baker Updates Us on Her Injury
Dr. Britt Baker arrived in a wheelchair, pushed to the top of the stage by Rebel, for an interview with Tony Schiavone.
“Rule No. 3: don’t hurt the role model,” Baker said before claiming the accident that left her knee injured was a “conspiracy that goes far and beyond.” She ran down the women involved in last week’s tag match, tagging each of them with the conspirator label.
Rebel produced a board connecting everyone from Kris Statlander to Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose to referee Aubrey Edwards. She labeled Edwards the mastermind of the operation, claiming she was present at every one of her injuries.
She issued a threat to all involved before wheeling away.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Aubrey Edwards is a fantastic referee but the idea of incorporating her into an angle when she has expressed many times on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that the referees are not to take the spotlight away from the wrestlers, feels like an iffy creative move.
At least it makes sense, though.
Baker was excellent here and the idea of her using Rebel to wait on her hand-and-foot is a great touch that will only make her entitled attitude that much more unlikable. If handled correctly, she can build more heat for herself doing promos like this so when she comes back, she is an even bigger part of the women’s division than when she left.
Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes
New AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida followed up her grueling No Disqualification victory over Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing with a match against young Christi Jaynes.
Shida recovered from an early cheap shot and grounded Jaynes. She followed with a running knee lift but Jaynes answered with a sunset flip into a kick to the head for a near-fall.
Despite a spirited fight from Jaynes, Shida delivered the Falcon Arrow for the pinfall victory.
Result
Shida defeated Jaynes
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was an interesting use of Shida in that she just had this huge win over Rose, a woman no one else was able to thwart during her run as champion, but struggled here at times against Jaynes in a match that should have been a one-sided squash to really establish her as the undisputed face of the division.
As it was, it was still an opportunity to get the new champion on the show and help her build some momentum after a career-defining win Saturday night.
Cody Issues an Open Challenge
New TNT champion Cody made his way to the ring for a promo with Tony Schiavone.
Cody equated himself to quarterback Tom Brady, citing the fact that neither were first chosen but both put in the work to achieve everything they did. He did not benefit from nepotism or the dominant genes from his father. “I’m not the Simba in this story.”
He vowed to defend the TNT title every week and issued an open challenge to the locker room.
Grade
A
Analysis
Cody may very well be the best talker in professional wrestler.
He speaks with such a conviction that even if he was to feed you a total line of crap, you would still believe him because he believes every word he says. That is the sign of a great promo, a talented talker who knows how to forge that connection with the audience.
This was great stuff in that Cody never overstayed his welcome and got to the point.
The idea of Cody working weekly, in an open challenge setting, is certainly appealing and will help legitimize the TNT Championship in short order.