AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

For the first time ever, The Young Bucks teamed with "Broken" Matt Hardy for a six-man tag team match against Joey Janela and Private Party. It was Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy who upset the Bucks and eliminated them from the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament late last year.

An aggressive Janela earned his team the early advantage with a Death Valley Driver onto the arena floor. As Nick Jackson fought back into the match, he inadvertently blasted The Butcher with a superkick, leading to a tag team brawl at ringside.

Nick shook off a hip injury and tagged Hardy into the fray. The action broke down, neither team earning a distinct advantage despite a frenetic pace and high-risk maneuvers. At one point, Quen soared over the rope with a plancha and appeared to injury his leg.

His partner indisposed at ringside and Janela disposed of, Kassidy fell prey to More Bang For Your Buck as the Bucks and Hardy picked up the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Hardy helped Quen to the locker room in a sign of sportsmanship. As he did, Butcher and Blade hopped in the ring and beat down Nick and Matt Jackson, pummeling the Bucks.

Arriving in a pickup, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made their debuts, fending off the imposing heels and engaging longtime social media rivals the Bucks in a staredown before leaving.

Result

Hardy and The Bucks defeated Private Party and Janela

Grade

A

Analysis

This was an action-packed opener that was not always pretty, particularly after Quen's unfortunate injury, but it was always energetic and fun.

The real meat of the segment, and thus as responsible for the grade as anything, was the arrival of FTR. The artists formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in WWE kicked ass and had the announcers buzzing as they came face-to-face with the Young Bucks.

The lack of a physical encounter between them will only help spark more interest and excitement for their eventual match, while creating intrigue as to what the new team's motivations really are.

A hell of a segment to kick things off and a newsworthy start to the Dynamite after Double or Nothing.