John Daly II Ties for 2nd at Course Where Father Won 1991 PGA Championship

John Daly II finished tied for second place at the Dye National Junior Invitational in Carmel, Indiana's Crooked Stick Golf Club, where his father, John Daly, won the 1991 PGA Championship.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, the inaugural event saw 66 of the game's best junior golfers (33 boys and 33 girls around high-school age) compete at the course where Daly won the first of his two majors.

Daly II finished four-over for the 54-hole tournament but was leading halfway through the event:

Per Alex Myers of Golf Digest, Daly II was in a five-way tie for the lead after the second round ended on Tuesday. The winner, John Marshall Butler, finished at even par.

Clay Merchent, a fellow competitor, provided some insight into Daly II's game to Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star:



"Really good kid. He knows how to get around a golf course, without a doubt. He hits it hard and long, just like his dad. But he's going to create an identity for himself. He's not going to have to go by his dad's name. I think he's got self-confidence and his own identity."

VanHaaren also wrote that "Daly's mannerisms, hard swing and looks are all similar to his father's."

Daly II is a high school junior in Clearwater, Florida.