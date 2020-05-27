Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Wants to Be Paid 'What I Feel I'm Worth' in Next Contract

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on left tackle Ronnie Stanley in April 2019, which extended his rookie contract beyond its fourth and final guaranteed year that would have ended following last season.

Per Spotrac, Stanley is due $12.866 million in 2020 as a result.

The 26-year-old doesn't want to settle once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021, but he also isn't consumed with his next deal.

"I definitely want to get paid my value and what I feel I'm worth," Stanley told reporters Wednesday. "That part of it is important. But, at the end of the day, I don't think money is the most important thing to me."

Stanley also discussed a timetable for a possible extension with Baltimore:

ESPN's Jamison Hensley added:

"The expectation is that Stanley will become the NFL's highest-paid lineman and surpass Houston's Laremy Tunsil, who significantly changed the market value for left tackles a month ago by signing a three-year, $66 million extension. His $22 million average per season was $4 million more annually than the previously highest-paid offensive tackle, Lane Johnson of Philadelphia."

The Ravens selected Stanley sixth overall out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL draft.

Stanley earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time last season, becoming the first Raven to do so since Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden in 2003 (h/t Hensley):

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta discussed Stanley's ongoing negotiations at February's annual scouting combine.

"We've talked quite a bit," DeCosta said, per the team's official website. "We'll meet again this week. Love Ronnie, played his butt off this year, All-Pro left tackle. Excited about that, excited about his future, excited about the player and excited about the person. We'll try to continue to have those dialogues as well."

The Ravens were the top-ranked rushing team while quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson was sacked 23 times in 2019.