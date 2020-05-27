2020 Stanley Cup Odds: Bruins, Lightning Co-Favorites to Win NHL Championship

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The NHL announced a return-to-play plan Tuesday that ended the regular season and placed 24 teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs:

The Athletic's Mark Lazerus relayed Wednesday that the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are co-favorites to win it all at 6-1 odds:

The Bruins and Lightning are the top- and second-seeded teams, respectively, in the Eastern Conference.

Boston made it to the Stanley Cup Final last year but fell in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.

The Lightning, meanwhile, recorded an all-time most 62 regular-season wins in 2019 before getting shockingly swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. It marked the first time the team that won that season's Presidents' Trophy was swept in the first round, according to CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn.

The Bruins were a league-best 44-14-12 (100 points) and the Lightning were 43-21-6 (92 points) when the 2019-20 season was suspended March 12.

