Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son Ilya

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin and his wife, Nastya, welcomed a baby boy named Ilya on Wednesday:

Both parents shared the same photo on their individual Instagram accounts. The 12-time All-Star added a caption in his native Russian that translates to the following in English (via Cristina Ledra of NHL.com): "Thank you, my beloved @nastyashubskaya, for our charming baby! I am the happiest !! I love you very much! Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin, welcome to this beautiful world, our boy!"

The couple previously welcomed son Sergei in August 2018, two months after the Caps won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Sergei is named after Ovechkin's late brother, who died at 24 years old from a blood clot when Alexander was 10 years old.

Ovechkin and his eldest son rewatched the Capitals win the Stanley Cup last month while the NHL remains in a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic:

The NHL announced a return to play plan Tuesday, which canceled the remainder of the regular season and will jump into a 24-team Stanley Cup Playoff hosted in two undetermined host cities:

Washington is seeded third in the Eastern Conference at 41-20-8 (90 points).

Ovechkin's 48 goals are tied with Boston's David Pastrnak for most in the league. The 34-year-old has led the league in goals in nine of his 15 seasons, including the last three years.