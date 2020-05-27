Dolphins Pledge at Least 1,000 Meals Every Weekday to Miami Families in Need

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are planning to provide at least 1,000 meals each weekday to local residents in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will begin Monday and last for up to one year.

"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic, and it's our hope that this program will inspire others to give."

The Dolphins initially pledged $500,000 toward a number of groups to aid in the recovery effort:

Former Dolphins head coach Don Shula and former players John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper, Bob Brudzinski also worked to provide first responders, healthcare workers and families with free meals. Ross had contributed $250,000 to fund the program.