Dolphins Pledge at Least 1,000 Meals Every Weekday to Miami Families in Need

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 24: A Miami Dolphins helmet on the sidelines during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are planning to provide at least 1,000 meals each weekday to local residents in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The program will begin Monday and last for up to one year.

"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic, and it's our hope that this program will inspire others to give."

The Dolphins initially pledged $500,000 toward a number of groups to aid in the recovery effort:

Former Dolphins head coach Don Shula and former players John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper, Bob Brudzinski also worked to provide first responders, healthcare workers and families with free meals. Ross had contributed $250,000 to fund the program.

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Teams can only use untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity instead of onside kick twice in regulation, not overtime (NFL Network)

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    Bucs miss the playoffs? 7th seed makes SB? Our staff is just warming up 📲

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    @BR_Gridiron Writers Have Hot Takes for 2020 🔥

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    ABC Exec: Tua Tagovailoa Would Be Great on 'The Bachelor'

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    ABC Exec: Tua Tagovailoa Would Be Great on 'The Bachelor'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    B/R ranks the top 7 teams who could earn the No. 1 pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Win the Race to the Bottom?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report