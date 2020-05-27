Dolphins Pledge at Least 1,000 Meals Every Weekday to Miami Families in Need

Dolphins Pledge at Least 1,000 Meals Every Weekday to Miami Families in NeedMay 27, 2020
The Miami Dolphins are planning to provide at least 1,000 meals each weekday to local residents in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will begin Monday and last for up to one year.
Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins
Starting on June 1, we will provide a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday out of @HardRockStadium to families in need in Miami Gardens. This initiative, lead by Stephen Ross and the Foundation will invest $2 million into the program. Learn more> https://t.co/iAbf4nsU47 https://t.co/63IqQVxw1n
"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic, and it's our hope that this program will inspire others to give."
The Dolphins initially pledged $500,000 toward a number of groups to aid in the recovery effort:
Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins
We are pledging $500,000 to help support critical needs for elderly and youth in the community including school meal programs for @browardschools and @MDCPS, relief efforts led by churches in @cityofmiagarden and assisting @FeedingSouthFL. #FootballUnites @TomGarfinkel Quote ⬇️ https://t.co/PNT5sgXLqf
Former Dolphins head coach Don Shula and former players John Offerdahl, Kim Bokamper, Bob Brudzinski also worked to provide first responders, healthcare workers and families with free meals. Ross had contributed $250,000 to fund the program.
NFL Tweaks 4th-and-15 Proposal
Teams can only use untimed 4th-and-15 opportunity instead of onside kick twice in regulation, not overtime (NFL Network)