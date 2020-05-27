LaMelo Ball Rumors: 'Plenty of Concerns from NBA Teams' Ahead of 2020 Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 30: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks in action during the round 9 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks at Spark Arena on November 30, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Teams reportedly have "plenty of concerns" about combo guard LaMelo Ball ahead of the 2020 NBA draft despite his status as a potential top-five pick. 

NBA insider Chad Ford reported the update Tuesday on his NBA Big Board podcast (via HoopsHype).

"Plenty of concerns from NBA teams about him," Ford said. "He's not an explosive athlete. He's been a really streaky shooter with poor form on a shot. He struggled as an on-the-ball defender and he carries some of that baggage of the Ball name with him as well. And that certainly is working against him."

                 

