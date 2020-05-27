Chase Elliott Wins $100K Bounty, Ends Kyle Busch's NASCAR Truck Series Streak

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Someone other than Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Truck Series race.

Chase Elliott won at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday and snapped Busch's seven-race Truck Series winning streak in the process, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Elliott also collected a $100,000 bounty for the win that will go toward COVID-19 relief.

Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, announced they would each donate $50,000 to COVID-19 relief if any full-time Cup driver finished ahead of Busch.

It was a welcome turnaround for Elliott, who appeared ready to win Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway before a stunning finish.

With Elliott in control, the race went into caution and overtime after Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron spun out. Elliott's crew chief called for him to pit during the yellow, which opened the door for Brad Keselowski to stay on the track and win.

"It doesn't make up for Sunday but it was still a really good night, and to do some good for the relief efforts for this virus," Elliott said.

Tuesday's win was not without controversy, especially six days after Busch wrecked Elliott in a Cup Series race at Darlington.

Elliott busted out Busch's celebratory bow after the win and said, "Hopefully nobody gets their feelings hurt over it."

Busch tweeted that he did an interview but it wasn't aired:

Busch also competed in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday and won the Xfinity Series race on Monday, meaning this was his third race in as many nights.