Report: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Timberwolves Agree to Contract in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly added some depth to their wing rotation Monday when they reached an agreement with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Hollis-Jefferson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers, who had picked him in the first round out of Arizona in the 2015 NBA draft. He then signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Toronto Raptors for the 2019-20 campaign.

The swingman was a solid secondary contributor in Brooklyn who particularly impressed in the 2017-18 season when he appeared in 68 games and averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

He also shot 47.2 percent from the field and was a solid defender with enough wingspan to bother opposing shooters.

Hollis-Jefferson was largely a role player in his one season in Toronto playing in an offense featuring Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and others attempting to defend their crown as champions.

Still, he provided a spark off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His biggest contributions were often on the defensive side of the ball, where he held opponents to 3.5 percent worse shooting marks than their normal averages when he defended them, per NBA.com.

There is plenty to like about the Arizona product for his new team.

He isn't someone who needs the ball to impact the game and is just 25 years old with plenty of seasons likely remaining in his prime. Hollis-Jefferson isn't the biggest signing of the offseason, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him contributing in key games down the stretch in 2020-21 as he looks to help lead Minnesota to the playoffs alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.