2020 NBA 2K League Results: Mama Im Dat Man Drops 77 for Blazer5; Hornets Sweep

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Tuesday night at the NBA 2K League will be talked about for some time.

A scoring record was nearly broken on the night by one of the league's most popular figures, though controversial methods prevented history from being made. We'll break down that storyline and the rest of the scores, top performers and highlights below.

Results

Blazer5 Gaming def. Bucks Gaming: 105-62, 72-83, 71-65

Cavs Legion def. Magic Gaming: 54-59, 67-55, 64-47

Hornets Venom def. Knicks Gaming: 83-56, 85-71

T-Wolves Gaming def. Mavs Gaming: 70-48, 77-46

Recap

Tuesday night belonged to Mama Im Dat Man.

The Blazer5 Gaming star went absolutely off in the first game of the team's matchup with Bucks Gaming, scoring an incredible 77 points in the blowout win.

The total would have been even higher, but Bucks Gaming went full prevent defense in the fourth quarter, holding on to the ball for the entirety of the shot clock on offense and throwing quadruple-teams at Mama Im Dat Man.

That prevented him from catching the league record of 84 points, held by Grizz Gaming's AuthenticAfrican. Mama Im Dat Man does now hold the record for the most points scored in a regulation game, however (AuthenticAfrican set the mark in an overtime game).

After the contest, a number of NBA 2K League players shaded Bucks Gaming for their record-sabotaging efforts:

Mama Im Dat Man and Blazer5 had the last laugh, winning the series after the former MVP poured in 42 points in Game 3. It was an incredible night for him, and a pretty bad look for the Bucks.

There was less controversy in the Cavs Legion win, as they came back from a Game 1 loss to take the series. Strainer was the hero, posting 26 points in Game 2 and 33 points in the decisive Game 3.

In a more one-sided affair, Hornets Gaming easily disposed of Knicks Gaming, as the Hornets led a well-balanced offense that saw Expose (26 points) and Zae (27 points) lead the way. Game 1 was a truly impressive team effort, as every player except Snubby posted a double-double.

And T-Wolves Gaming kept the blowouts coming in the late-night session, absolutely eviscerating Mavs Gaming. That moved the defending champions to 4-1 on the season, keeping them firmly in the conversation of the league's top teams.