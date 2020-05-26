Floyd Mayweather in AZ Club Amid COVID-19 'Disturbing', Scottsdale Mayor Says

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Former professional boxer and five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather was spotted at two crowded nightclubs last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per TMZ Sports:

Social distancing and mask-wearing were not practiced, and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane expressed his displeasure with the scene to TMZ Sports.

"The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility.

"Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically."

He also added the following regarding the businesses Mayweather visited:

"In responding to reports about non-compliance to the governor’s orders and public health guidelines, we educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first. I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress."

Per TMZ Sports, one of the two nightclubs that Mayweather went to was International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale.

Bars and nightclubs are allowed to re-open in Arizona under social-distancing guidelines. Per Adam Waltz of ABC 15 Arizona, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends "maintaining social distancing and limiting group sizes."

Per Fox 10 Phoenix, the state's stay-at-home order also ended earlier this month.

"Continue to practice social distancing," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said (h/t Waltz). "That's what's going to be important going forward so we can continue to return smarter and stronger."

The World Health Organization reported Tuesday evening that there have been over 5.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 343,500 deaths due to the disease worldwide.