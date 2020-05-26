George Hill Talks Living on 850-Acre Ranch with Kangaroos, Zebras, Wildebeest

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

NBA players are using their downtime in various ways while awaiting word on the continuation of the currently suspended 2019-20 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as making a new mixtape, learning the guitar or playing in video game tournaments for charity.

Milwaukee Bucks point guard George Hill is enjoying a rather unique experience, however, as he's spending time on his 850-acre Texas Hill Country property, which has been developed into a ranch that hosts a wide range of animals that include kangaroos, zebras and wildebeest.

ESPN's Malika Andrews provided the exclusive on Hill's ranch:

"Fallow deer were the first animals Hill introduced on his land. Then he added sables -- 500-pound brown-and-white antelope that are native to Africa. Now, he has dozens of different animal species.

"Hill owns scimitar oryx—tan-and-white creatures that also are in the antelope family, with curved, pointy horns and big bellies. He has Arabian oryx and red lechwe. There are New Zealand red stag, kudu and ostrich, too."

Per Andrews, Hill owns six zebras, including a new one added to the ranch in early May. The list of animals on Hill's property also includes donkeys, elk and antelope.

Hill and his family live in San Antonio during the offseason, and the property is 35 minutes north of his home, per Andrews.

As for how much the animals cost Hill, Andrews provided the scoop.

"Hill says he purchases his animals from Texas-based licensed specialty breeders. According to Lonesome Bull Ranch—an exotic wildlife breeder in Corpus Christi—zebras run anywhere from $3,950 to $5,750. The most expensive animals on Hill's property are the female sable antelope and kudu, which cost $20,000 to $25,000 apiece."

The entire operation is legal, per Andrews, who noted that one can own exotic animals in Texas.

Hill said he hopes to pass down the ranch to his two children someday.

"I just think it's cool for my kids to see," Hill told Andrews. "And for them to have something different. Everyone has a dog or a cat. ... I just choose other animals."

Hill, who began his career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2008, has been in the league for 12 years with six teams. He currently averages 9.6 points per game for the Bucks, who own the NBA's best record.