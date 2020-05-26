Ex-NFL QB Jon Kitna's Son Jalen Commits to Florida over Tennessee, More

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Quarterback Jalen Kitna committed to the University of Florida on Tuesday, becoming the 17th member of the Gators' 2021 class, which 247Sports ranks sixth-best in the country.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen chose UF over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Colorado and Boston College.

The 6'4", 200-pound pro-style signal-caller passed for 1,554 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions during his junior year with Frisco Reedy. 247Sports named Kitna a 3-star prospect and the 27th-best pro-style quarterback in the country.

In committing to Florida, Kitna joined a recruiting class that was already expected to provide competition at quarterback. Carlos Del Rio, a 4-star recruit, has also declared his intention to join the Gators. He's ranked as the 11th-best pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 17 player in the state of Georgia.

247Sports' Charles Power projected Del Rio as a Power Five starter. He is the second-highest-ranked played in Florida's 2021 class behind defensive end Tyreak Sapp, who's slotted 95th in the nation.

Kitna's father not only played more than a decade in the NFL but also has experience in the coaching ranks.

Over 141 games with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, Kitna passed for 29,745 yards and 169 touchdowns with 165 interceptions a quarterback rating of 77.4.

Since retiring in 2013, Kitna has coached at three different high schools and was the quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys in 2019. He's now the head coach at Burleson High School outside Fort Worth, where Jalen will play his senior year.

Jalen's older brother, Jordan Kitna, plays quarterback at Colorado State University Pueblo.