Dolphins Announce Open-Air, Drive-in Theater Plans at Hard Rock Stadium

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Much like the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, you, too, will now have the opportunity to drive down the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

The stadium rolled-out plans to allow for up to 230 vehicles to drive onto the field for large public gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An open-air theater will also be utilized outside of the venue.

The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium have explored a number of ways to adapt to the present climate. During a segment on ABC's Good Morning America, team president and CEO Tom Garfinkel discussed how the franchise was changing details of the stadium to allow for social distancing:

Bringing cars onto the field obviously isn't a workable plan when the NFL season begins, unless the league plans to make games resemble John Madden Football '92.

The open-air theater could be used for games, though, especially if live attendances are limited or nonexistent inside NFL stadiums.