Report: MLB to Offer Players Sliding Pay Scale in Return-to-Play Proposal

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball owners reportedly approved a plan Tuesday that includes a sliding-scale compensation idea that would see the highest-earning players take the biggest pay cuts, while the lowest earners would receive closer to full pay if the 2020 season takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the proposal, which would need approval from the MLB Players Association, is a shift from the owners' previous stance of a 50-50 revenue share.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

