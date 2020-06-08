Ranking the Best Backfields for 2020 College Football Season

1 of 11

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana-Lafayette ranked sixth in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry last year, and the Ragin' Cajuns should remain solid with Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas back in the fold. The former has 2,132 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons; the latter has marks of 2,001 and 19, respectively. But the loss of Raymond Calais (8.3 yards per carry over last two seasons) kept ULL from cracking our top 10.

Memphis Tigers

If we were just ranking the best starting running backs in the nation, Kenneth Gainwell (1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns last year) would have been a lock for the top 10. Memphis doesn't have much behind him, though.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kylin Hill is an exceptional talent who ran for 1,350 yards last year. However, "Mike Leach" and "top backfield" go together like oil and water.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined for nearly 2,000 yards last year. But QB Sam Howell rarely runs, and the Tar Heels have no established depth beyond that duo. UNC should still have one of the three best backfields in the ACC, though.

Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hurts is in the NFL. Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State. And Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the first five games of the season because of a suspension that began with last year's Peach Bowl. But Kennedy Brooks is so talented and head coach Lincoln Riley is such an offensive mastermind that Oklahoma still received serious consideration for the top 10.

Texas Longhorns

Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson give Texas a solid one-two punch at running back, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger has rushed for 1,526 yards and 25 touchdowns over the last three years. True freshman Bijan Robinson could push the Longhorns over the top.

The Triple-Option Offenses (Air Force, Army, Georgia Southern and Navy)

It's pretty much a given that each of these teams will rush for at least 250 yards per game. However, we're looking for individuals who form a great group of rushing options rather than an offensive system that thrives regardless of its individuals.

It was tempting to put Georgia Southern in the top 10, though, as J.D. King (804 yards), Shai Werts (733 yards) and Wesley Kennedy III (824 yards) are all returning as seniors.