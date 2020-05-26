Gary Bettman to Detail NHL's Return-to-Play Plan in Tuesday Press Conference

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2012, file photo, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman listens as he meets with reporters after a meeting with team owners in New York. The National Hockey Leage Players' Association announces its decision whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement and set the clock ticking toward another potential work stoppage in 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will address the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss a return-to-play plan.

Per an announcement from the league, Bettman's press conference will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On Friday, the NHL Players' Association announced its executive board approved a plan for a 24-team playoff format if the 2019-20 season resumes.

The NHL had yet to vote on the plan, which would include the top four teams in each conference receiving first-round byes and teams seeded fifth through 12th playing best-of-five series to qualify for the usual 16-team postseason. The players haven't formally voted to restart the season.

Another key issue that has to be sorted out is where games might be played if the season starts again.

Bettman told reporters last week the league is looking into "probably eight or nine different places" that would be able to accommodate "a dozen or so teams in one location."

The NHL has been on hiatus since March 12, when the regular season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

