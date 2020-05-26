Rory McIlroy Says He Has a 'Personal Hunch' 2020 Ryder Cup Will Be Postponed

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While an official determination about the 2020 Ryder Cup hasn't been made, Rory McIlroy won't be surprised if tournament organizers push the event back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen," McIlroy said to BBC Sport Northern Ireland. "I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special."

