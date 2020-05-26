NBA Reportedly Considering World Cup-Style Format for Season Restart

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

A World Cup-style group format for the first round of the NBA playoffs reportedly is among the ideas the league is currently considering for a summer return.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, a survey sent to general managers last week suggested the league would break teams with the 20 best records into "tiers" and then create evenly matched pools. Teams would then play two games against each of the teams in the pools (eight games total), with the top two teams advancing to an eight-team second round.

Advancing teams would then play standard best-of-seven series for the remainder of the playoffs. How the seeds would be determined after pool play is yet to be decided.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is considering including the four Western Conference teams on the bubble for play-in purposes, though no Eastern Conference bubble teams would be included.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that "several" current playoff teams are not "enthusiastic" about the World Cup format. The potential of a strong regular-season team being upset by a lower-tier team drew concern from contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards reportedly are among the teams that are eager to get back on the court this season, regardless of the format or their chances of making the playoffs.

