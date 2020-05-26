NBA Reportedly Considering World Cup-Style Format for Season Restart

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces NBA All-Star Game MVP Trophy will honor Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star Saturday Night Presented by State Farm as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

A World Cup-style group format for the first round of the NBA playoffs reportedly is among the ideas the league is currently considering for a summer return.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, a survey sent to general managers last week suggested the league would break teams with the 20 best records into "tiers" and then create evenly matched pools. Teams would then play two games against each of the teams in the pools (eight games total), with the top two teams advancing to an eight-team second round.

Advancing teams would then play standard best-of-seven series for the remainder of the playoffs. How the seeds would be determined after pool play is yet to be decided.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is considering including the four Western Conference teams on the bubble for play-in purposes, though no Eastern Conference bubble teams would be included.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that "several" current playoff teams are not "enthusiastic" about the World Cup format. The potential of a strong regular-season team being upset by a lower-tier team drew concern from contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards reportedly are among the teams that are eager to get back on the court this season, regardless of the format or their chances of making the playoffs.

Video Play Button

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dame Won't Play If Blazers Can't Make Playoffs

    Lillard doesn't plan to play in resumed NBA season if Blazers don't have ‘true opportunity’ to make playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Won't Play If Blazers Can't Make Playoffs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Do the NBA Greats Stack Up by Height?

    The GOAT debate may never be settled, but we honor the greatest players at each height

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Do the NBA Greats Stack Up by Height?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Draft in September?

    Some teams expect the draft to land in September, with free agency potentially starting 'as late as October 1'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Draft in September?

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pistons to Start GM Search

    Detroit plans to start interview process this week for a GM to work alongside senior advisor Ed Stefanski

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pistons to Start GM Search

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report