New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Sports Teams Can Begin Training Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

An empty MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is seen from the air on Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press

New Jersey has become the latest state that will allow sports teams to begin training again amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Tuesday, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced professional teams in the state can open training camp "if leagues choose to move in that direction" and as long as they follow necessary health and safety protocols:

A spokesperson for the New York Jets told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the team is working with Governor Murphy, the NFL and medical doctors "to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players. Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is most practical for our operations."

The New York Giants also issued a statement saying they plan to begin reopening team facilities next week:

Video Play Button

Murphy's announcement comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday that sports teams in the state will be allowed to begin practices. 

The Brooklyn Nets said in a statement (h/t Joseph Spector of LoHud.com) after Cuomo's announcement that they will open their training center on Tuesday for voluntary player workouts. 

Professional sports teams in New Jersey include the Jets and Giants in the NFL, New Jersey Devils in the NHL and New York Red Bulls in the MLS. 

The NFL's virtual offseason is scheduled to run through at least May 29 to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The MLS season has been suspended until at least June 8. 

Even though the NHL Players Association approved a 24-team playoff format Friday if play resumes, there remains no set timetable for the season to restart. 

 

Related

    Bucs DE Is Thinking Super Bowl

    Shaquil Barrett says Bucs are an ‘automatic contender for a Super Bowl’ after upgrading from Jameis to Brady

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs DE Is Thinking Super Bowl

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2003 NFL Draft 📝

    Six undrafted players end up as first-round picks in our re-draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2003 NFL Draft 📝

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Can't Get Out of Their Own Way

    @MikeTanier says only the Jets could mess up the Jamal Adams situation so badly 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Can't Get Out of Their Own Way

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest NFL Trades Still to Go Down

    Trades that could light up the end of the offseason 😮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest NFL Trades Still to Go Down

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report