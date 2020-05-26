New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: Sports Teams Can Begin Training Amid COVID-19

Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press

New Jersey has become the latest state that will allow sports teams to begin training again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced professional teams in the state can open training camp "if leagues choose to move in that direction" and as long as they follow necessary health and safety protocols:

A spokesperson for the New York Jets told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the team is working with Governor Murphy, the NFL and medical doctors "to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players. Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is most practical for our operations."

The New York Giants also issued a statement saying they plan to begin reopening team facilities next week:

Murphy's announcement comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday that sports teams in the state will be allowed to begin practices.

The Brooklyn Nets said in a statement (h/t Joseph Spector of LoHud.com) after Cuomo's announcement that they will open their training center on Tuesday for voluntary player workouts.

Professional sports teams in New Jersey include the Jets and Giants in the NFL, New Jersey Devils in the NHL and New York Red Bulls in the MLS.

The NFL's virtual offseason is scheduled to run through at least May 29 to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. The MLS season has been suspended until at least June 8.



Even though the NHL Players Association approved a 24-team playoff format Friday if play resumes, there remains no set timetable for the season to restart.