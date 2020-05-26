Dortmund vs. Bayern, Sports Stars Hosting SNL, Real Madrid Week, More to Watch

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

A Der Klassiker with title implications in Germany leads the week in sports, joined by NASCAR heading to one of its most famous tracks, and replays of star athletes hosting Saturday Night Live. On B/R Live, it's Real Madrid week, with plenty of Champions League matches to watch from the winningest team in European Cup history.

What's On

Bundesliga Showdown

Working to complete the season as quickly as possible, Germany’s domestic league will play matches on five of the next six days, including a huge matchup this afternoon between the two clubs at the top of the table.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. (all times eastern) on FS1

Bayern leads Dortmund by 4 points and can take a huge step to its eighth Bundesliga title in a row with a win this afternoon. Dortmund was the last team not named Bayern to win the league, all the way back in 2012. In their first meeting this season, Bayern ran Dortmund off the pitch during a 4-0 November rout in Munich. With only seven matches left to play, this result could either start or end the title race.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg, 2:30 p.m., FS2

Wednesday on FS2

RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin, 12:30 p.m.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Schalke, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday on FS1

Schalke vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday on FS1

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Union Berlin, 9:30 a.m.

Paderborn vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m.

(Live) from New York! Sports stars on SNL

Every night is Saturday night this week when NBCSN brings you a best-of collection of famous athletes hosting Saturday Night Live from the last couple decades. Beginning every night at 7 p.m., four episodes will air for an hour each, with a special fifth episode finale on Friday. Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday

7 p.m. Tom Brady (originally aired April 2005)

8 p.m. Peyton Manning (March 2007)

9 p.m. Eli Manning (May 2012)

10 p.m. J.J. Watt (Feb. 2020)

Wednesday

7 p.m. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (March 2000)

8 p.m. The Rock (April 2002)

9 p.m. The Rock (March 2009)

10 p.m. Andy Roddick (Nov. 2003)

Thursday

7 p.m. The Rock (March 2015)

8 p.m. John Cena (Dec. 2016)

9 p.m. The Rock (May 2017)

10 p.m. Ronda Rousey (Jan. 2016)

Friday

7 p.m. Michael Phelps (Sept. 2008)

8 p.m. Derek Jeter (Dec. 2001)

9 p.m. Charles Barkley (Jan. 2012)

10 p.m. Charles Barkley (March 2018)

11 p.m. Michael Jordan (Sept. 1991)

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol 3:30 p.m. Sunday on FS1

Racing has brought some much-needed fireworks back to the sports world, from Chase Elliott let's say, um, saluting, Kyle Busch for wrecking him last week to Brad Keselowski winning the Coca-Cola 600 after a late-race caution over the weekend. The action continues at the Food City 500 at famous Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch won this race last season and leads all active drivers with 21 career wins at the track across NASCAR’s three national circuits.

Classic College Football 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN

2003 Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Miami

In what’s widely considered one of the best games in the sport’s history, the Buckeyes defeat the Hurricanes 31-24 in double overtime to win the BCS National Championship. The defining moment came on a controversial 4th-down pass interference call in the first overtime that gave Ohio State the lifeline it needed to tie the score and go on to win.

On B/R Live: Real Madrid Week

We’re celebrating Real Madrid this week, featuring a collection of the Spanish club’s top moments in the UEFA Champions League. Stream full match replays, specials, and more for free all week, highlighted by complete replays of three Madrid victories in the UCL Final:

2018 vs. Liverpool

2017 vs. Juventus

2014 vs. Atlético Madrid

AEW Double or Nothing Recap

World Champion: Jon Moxley

TNT Championship winner: Cody

Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

Ladder Match winner: Brian Cage

Stadium Stampede winners: The Elite and Matt Hardy

Want to watch it again? If you already ordered Double or Nothing, you have access to watch the replay at any time. And if you missed it on Saturday, you can still order the PPV on B/R Live. Stream Double or Nothing here

B/R Live on IG Live

Our Fan Q&A series on Instagram continues this week with ONE Championship athlete Sage Northcutt. Join us at 1 p.m. Tuesday @BRLive on IG and send in your questions for Sage. Catch up on our trio of AEW interviews from last week on our YouTube page:

Jon Moxley

Mr. Brodie Lee

MJF

The News, Fast

1. NCAA approves allowing some athletes to return to campus starting June 1

● Policy applies to football and basketball (men’s and women’s) players

● More sports will be decided soon, potentially this week

● Exact return dates and timelines will be up to universities and their state and local governments

● NCAA will not have a testing mandate, leaving protocols to school and health officials

2. NBA hoping for mid-summer return

● Teams set to begin calling players back to cities in early June

● League targeting return to play in July, format still undecided

● Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando has emerged as leading contender for singular host location

● Plan provisionally includes a two-week player recall and quarantine, two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities, and three weeks of training camp

Capital One's The Match: The Recap

Even in the rain, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady delivered strong and entertaining performances on the course on Sunday. Woods and Manning dominated the front nine to build a 3-up lead before Mickelson and Brady caught fire on the back. Tiger and Peyton were able to hold on to win 1-up.



Through various fundraising and sponsors, the foursome helped raise $20 million for coronavirus relief organizations arounds the country. Averaging 5.8 million viewers, Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity became the most-watched golf telecast in cable television history.



Here are three of the best moments from Sunday: