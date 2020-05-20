Report: NBA Expected to Issue Team Guidelines About Recalling Players on June 1

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA is expected to permit increased player activities around June 1 in a clear step towards ramping up for a resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Individual clubs are anticipating new guidelines from the league in order to begin recalling athletes who left their franchise's city during the hiatus as well as expand ongoing workouts.

The league has been shutdown since March 11 when Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The report from Wojnarowski and Lowe follows a flurry of news Wednesday with plans for the NBA's return beginning to take shape. Both players and fans should expect a slow process as the league works to ensure there are limited health and safety issues:

"The NBA is discussing a step-by-step plan for a resumption of the 2019-20 season that includes an initial two-week recall of players into team marketplaces for a period of quarantine, one to two weeks of individual workouts at team facilities and a two- to three-week formal training camp, sources told ESPN."

While there is still no definitive decision made for play to resume, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously said he anticipates announcing his verdict on finishing the season in early-to-mid June.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to re-open their practice facilities with strict social distancing protocols, joining the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The T-Wolves are also spearheading "a league-wide study that aims to establish what percentage of NBA players, coaches, executives and staff have developed antibodies against the coronavirus," according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Additionally, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the NBA has "gained significant seriousness" in using Orlando's Walt Disney World as a venue for its return, while The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor notes Houston has also been floated as a potential host city.

The league has said it plans on using one or two bubble venues in its attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.