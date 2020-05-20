Timberwolves to Open Team Facility for Individual Workouts Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell reacts to the action in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Minneapolis. Dallas won 111-91. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday they will reopen their practice facility for voluntary workouts beginning Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They laid out nine guidelines that will be followed, led by the building being locked down for all other staffers, media members and the general public. They will also use contact tracing based on the players' outside movement and provide premade meals to players who enter the practice center.

Here are the other key bullet points from the press release:

  • One coach and one player will be allowed on the floor at a time and parties will be required to keep a 12-foot social distance.
  • Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes.
  • Locker room, weight room, offices and other areas of the building will remain closed.
  • Staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when on court.
  • A thorough cleaning of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.
  • Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

