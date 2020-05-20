NCAA D-I Council Reportedly Approves Voluntary Football, Basketball Activities

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary workouts for football and basketball teams for the month of June, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Thamel reported the NCAA will vote on other sports as soon as possible, perhaps within the next week. There is a moratorium on workouts through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

