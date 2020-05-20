NCAA D-I Council Reportedly Approves Voluntary Football, Basketball Activities

NCAA D-I Council Reportedly Approves Voluntary Football, Basketball ActivitiesMay 20, 2020
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary workouts for football and basketball teams for the month of June, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Thamel reported the NCAA will vote on other sports as soon as possible, perhaps within the next week. There is a moratorium on workouts through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Greatest Walk-Off Hits in Recent MLB History
@ZachRymer ranks the best game-ending hits of the last decade