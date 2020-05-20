NCAA D-I Council Reportedly Approves Voluntary Football, Basketball Activities

COLLEGE PARK, MD - SEPTEMBER 07: Footballs on the field before a college football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on September 7, 2019 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary workouts for football and basketball teams for the month of June, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Thamel reported the NCAA will vote on other sports as soon as possible, perhaps within the next week. There is a moratorium on workouts through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

         

