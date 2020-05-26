Manning Passing Academy Canceled, Will Return for 25th Anniversary in 2021

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Archie Manning announced Tuesday the 2020 Manning Passing Academy, the family's annual quarterback camp, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a difficult decision to make as postponing the MPA affects more than just the 1,200-plus campers, but also the 200-plus coaches, trainers and support staff that help put on our camp," Manning wrote. "It affects local businesses, restaurants, hotels and much more."

He noted the camp will return in 2021 (June 24-27) to celebrate its 25th anniversary in "grand style."

"Some things never change and football is one of them," Manning wrote. "As they say, football doesn't build character...it reveals it."

The announcement confirmed all players who registered for 2020 will have their payment transferred to 2021 unless they request a refund. The camp is also creating a one-year exemption for graduating seniors so they can still have the "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, serves as host of the event, which is also open to other offensive skill-position players.

"It has been a very challenging year for all of us," Manning wrote. "My family—I'm sure your family as well—has been concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic and has been sheltering in place and following guidelines set forth by our states."

In 2015, Eli Manning said the family opted to keep the camp open to everybody rather than making it a select camp for only the elite high school quarterback prospects, which led to some unique interactions with players in the NFL.

"A lot of them, they get to the NFL and they say, 'Yeah, I was camper at the Manning Passing Academy,' and we had no idea," he told reporters. "We're not keeping track or recruiting. They're coming in, they're working and we treat everybody the same."

Manning, who retired in January, added: "It's not about three-star, four-star, five-star players. That's not the mission and that's not going to happen. We've never touched recruiting."

Many NFL quarterbacks have returned to serve as coaches at the camp.