Bobby Lashley, Apollo Crews Pushes Pay Dividends and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

No one ever doubted Apollo Crews' physical gifts. Arguably the most athletically gifted wrestler on the WWE roster, he can do things between the ropes that most can only dream of, especially for his size. But booking has hampered the 32-year-old previously.

Fans were never given a reason to care about him. He was this superathlete who was devoid of personality and/or a storyline worth investing in. He was simply a really talented wrestler.

The problem? WWE is a company full of really talented wrestlers, and Crews was never going to get over without some sort of story or personality trait to set him apart.

However, after a frustrating run full of some ups but mostly downs, he finally received a push with a storyline people could sink their teeth into after a knee injury had forced him to miss out on the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Monday night on Raw, one week after returning, he defeated Andrade to become the new United States champion. It was his first title in WWE, but more importantly, it was also the culmination of a long, arduous, grueling climb back to relevance in the top wrestling promotion in the world.

Left for dead as a glorified enhancement talent on SmackDown where he lost to Sheamus in mere seconds earlier in the year, he has proved the doubters wrong and is now reaping the rewards of his dedication and persistence.

It is still early in Crews' development at this level and the championship is not enough to keep him over, but hopefully he can make the most of the push and WWE Creative will not fall back into the laziness that plagued the last few attempts at a push.