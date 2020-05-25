Fan Builds Mini Dodger Stadium in Backyard; Includes Retired Numbers, More

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view is seen of Los Angeles Dodgers batting practice prior to the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

It may not be Chavez Ravine, but one fan has taken the time to bring a little taste of Dodger Stadium to the neighborhood:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played their home games at Dodger Stadium since 1962. The historic venue has undergone renovations this offseason:

Dodger Stadium has been reopened in recent days for alternative purposes:

The Dodgers finished the 2019 regular season with a league-best 106-56 record, but L.A. was upset 3-2 in the National League Divisional Series by the eventual champion Washington Nationals.

