Fan Builds Mini Dodger Stadium in Backyard; Includes Retired Numbers, More

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

It may not be Chavez Ravine, but one fan has taken the time to bring a little taste of Dodger Stadium to the neighborhood:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played their home games at Dodger Stadium since 1962. The historic venue has undergone renovations this offseason:

Dodger Stadium has been reopened in recent days for alternative purposes:

The Dodgers finished the 2019 regular season with a league-best 106-56 record, but L.A. was upset 3-2 in the National League Divisional Series by the eventual champion Washington Nationals.