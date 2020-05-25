Rey Mysterio Retirement Ceremony to Be Held During WWE Raw on June 1

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A wrestling legend might be stepping away for good next week.

WWE announced Rey Mysterio is holding a retirement ceremony on the June 1 edition of Raw.

Mysterio has been out of action since May 11, when he suffered a severe eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Despite how seriously Mysterio was injured, some fans will cast a skeptical eye toward the idea the 45-year-old is actually retiring. The Master of the 619 couldn't possibly hang up his boots with this kind of unfinished business.

Assuming he was watching Raw, Mysterio also had to be livid when Rollins threatened to injure Humberto Carrillo in a similar manner.

Rollins appears to be headed for a Backlash match against Aleister Black. However, his actions Monday raise the possibility of a six-man tag match in which he teams up with Murphy and Austin Theory to face Black, Carrillo and a returning Mysterio.

Having said that, Rollins can burnish his heel credentials even further if he can forever be known as the man who retired Mysterio, one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in WWE history.