Breanna Stewart Shows off NCAA, WNBA, Team USA Ring Collection on Instagram

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart ran out of fingers to display her NCAA, WNBA and USA Basketball championship rings:

The 25-year-old won four straight national championships at UConn (2013, '14, '15, '16) while simultaneously becoming the back-to-back-to-back consensus player of the year ('14, '15, '16), among several other individual honors.

The Storm made Stewart the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA draft. The 6'4" star was named the league's 2018 MVP, as well as the '18 Finals MVP as Seattle defeated the Washington Mystics.

Stewart has also excelled for USA Basketball with eight gold medals dating back to the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and including the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Storm were without Stewart last season due to the ruptured Achilles she suffered in the 2019 EuroLeague championship game.

"I want to be the best player in the world again," Stewart told The Athletic's Matthew Gutierrez in February 2020.

Anybody doubting her should refer to her ring collection.