Apollo Crews Defeats Andrade to Become US Champion; 1st Career WWE Title

Credit: WWE.com

Apollo Crews gained a measure of revenge on Andrade as he captured the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw.

Crews showed off his athleticism as he hit a press slam on Andrade and then connected with a standing moonsault and shooting star press combination for the victory.

The now-former champion didn't react well to the defeat.

Beyond winning his first championship in WWE, the result had to feel sweet for Crews after Andrade prevented him from competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Crews had already earned a spot in the men's match heading into his encounter with Andrade on the April 27 edition of Raw. He tweaked his knee over the course of the bout, and El Idolo subsequently targeted it to such an extent the referee called for the bell.

In retrospect, Crews probably would have preferred competing in the MITB match, since he could have earned a world title opportunity.

Besting Andrade is a pretty good consolation, though.