WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25

The show opened with a Memorial Day video package before we saw several NXT Superstars around the ring where the crowd would usually be. Many of them were Performance Center recruits who have yet to debut on television like Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson.

Kevin Owens came to the ring for "The KO Show" and welcomed all of the NXT stars who he said are the future of WWE, especially those wearing his shirt.

He welcomed Asuka to the ring as his guest, and she chanted Becky Lynch's name as she made her entrance. KO eventually played a clip of Jax destroying The Kabuki Warriors last week.

Charlotte came down and said she should have been handed the Raw women's title because she has beaten Asuka every time they have ever fought. This is when Natalya joined the party. She apologized for wrecking KO's set last week.

Owens was smart to leave the ring before this turned into a huge brawl with all four women. Asuka ended up being the last one standing.

Grade: C+

Analysis

WWE finally took AEW's lead and put some wrestlers around the ring to make some noise, and it completely changed the atmosphere of the show.

The rest of the segment was a series of entrances and short promos. We all knew this was going to turn into a brawl before it even started. It was a standard hype segment for a match happening later in the show.

Predictability aside, everyone played their part. Owens is always funny, and having a small crowd helped him by offering reactions to everything he said.